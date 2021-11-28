Funeral service for Don Davis, 86, of Fletcher, will be held 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Cyril with Pastor Donnie Crittendon officiating. The service will be live streamed on the First Baptist Church of Cyril Youtube page. Burial will follow at the Fletcher Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Don was born Dec. 2, 1934, the youngest of six in Norge, to Layfette & Eula Mae (Beam) Davis. As a child, he lived in Cyril before moving to Lawton where he attended Lawton High School graduating in 1953. He met his true love, Judy Shea Robinson, at the Fletcher Skating Rink. They were married on Dec. 22, 1955. They had a son, Coy Davis and a daughter, Deborah Price. Don worked as a tile setter for several contractors until he turned his skills into his own business. In 1966, he accepted a Civil Service position in the carpenter shop on Ft Sill. When he retired in 1993, he had worked his way to the position manager of the carpenter shop. Part of his job at Fort Sill was to train the soldiers how to load and tie down the tanks for transportation by railcar. He and Judy were very active members of Cameron Baptist Church. Teaching the Word and befriending the young adults of the youth department. Showing Christ love through ministry by being involved with them having parties at our house, cookouts, camping and boating at Lake Lawtonka, hiking and mountain climbing in the Wichita Mountains, and roller skating at Eagle Park in Cache. Don enjoyed talking on his CB radio and attending “CB Breaks” and cookouts. He made many friends that knew him as “the kind and gentle Long John” which was a nickname he had from early in his life. He was a good neighbor and friend lending a hand to many friends remodeling their homes, laying tile and even building houses. He helped a friend build a house on top of an 18-foot pole barn. One time a lady called him asking if he would come get a snake out of her toilet. He drove 10 miles to her house to help. He built an underground house for his wife and himself as well as a house for each of his children on the family farm. Don loved to play golf. He made a hole-in-one on the Cedar Lakes Golf Course, Oct. 9, 1996. When he played, he played all day, teeing off at sunrise and finishing at dusk. He enjoyed looking for lost golf balls and has a collection of over 5200 balls, which he shared with his grandsons so they could practice, and “maybe be able to beat him someday”. Don loved people, he would visit his way around a room, even a restaurant, hugging the ladies and joking with everyone. He had an ongoing joke with his brother Ralph referring to himself as the “good looking brother”. When Ralph was around, he would introduce himself as Ralph’s good-looking brother. He loved his family and was there at a moment’s notice to help and give direction. He has taught yo-yo and crocheting at the high school. To keep busy, he crocheted baby hats and would take bags full to the pregnancy crisis center. He worked with his son’s Boy Scout troop, showed his grandkids how to make soap tractors, and to build kites out of blood weeds. One time, he built a kite six foot tall when his wife tried to fly it, it drug her across the field and he had to chase after her.
The loving family he leaves behind include: his wife Judy Davis of the home; son Coy and Michelle Davis; daughter Deborah and Curtis Price; grandchildren: Keenon and Margert Davis, Cole and Ginger Davis, Andrew Smith and Kylie Gwinn, Taylor and Morgan Smith, Jesse and Barbara Wilson, Chance and K’reen Wilson, Daniel and Heather Price; great-grandchildren: Brennon, Caleb, Amalee, Axton, Anderson, Lexi, Kamdyn, Channing, Curtis, Shea, Khi, Hannah, Fisher, Finnick.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Cyril.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.