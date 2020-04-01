Don “Curtis” Apauty passed away March 29, 2020.
Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM Thursday April 2nd, 2020 at Cache KCA Cemetery under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Updated: April 1, 2020 @ 2:37 am
