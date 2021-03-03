It is with heavy heart that Don Carlton Mejia has passed away on Feb. 28, 2021, at the age of 79.
Don was born in Lawton to Frank and May (Kosechequetah) Mejia on Sept. 25, 1941. The family resided in Cotton County since the children were very young. Don had many things he enjoyed doing such as going to the family farm he called “Mejiaville” attending the Comanche Nation Annual Pow-Wow and Comanche Nation Fair, going out regularly to eat at one of his many haunts and mainly cruising around Walters at a very slow pace to make sure everything was “In Order”. Don liked to joke around with those he knew best. He was also prideful that he attended Brown Church every Sunday.
After high school, he joined the Navy and spent four years and eight months at various locations with the last being Navsta, Keflavik 1st, Airport Iceland for a year and 11 months. His Military awards were The Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medals. He later located to New York and worked for General Motors for a number of years. He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and a great great-grandson of Quanah Parker.
Don is survived by son: Phillip Mejia of Alabama; brother Nick Mejia (Marion) of Tennessee; four sisters: Jean Freese of Lawton; Delores Dranger, Maria Peavy, Camilita Edwards, all of Walters; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded death by his parents: Frank and May (Kosechequetah) Mejia and a brother Raymond Kosechequetah.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Walters City Cemetery with Pastor Kent Simpson officiating. Burial with military honors will under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.