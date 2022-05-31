Domingo Martinez, age 81, of Lawton passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Domingo Martinez was born Oct. 27, 1940 in Skidmore, Texas to Ygnacio and Ramona Martinez. He was known for his jokes and infectious laugh, and received the nickname Party Marty. He loved to dance and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Domingo was an active member of the Latin American Community Club, and the VFW.
During his 23 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, Domingo received many honors. They include the Air force commendation medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Air force outstanding unit award with two oak leaf clusters, the Air force good conduct medal with one silver and two bronze oak leaf clusters, the Army of occupation medal, the National defense service medal, the Vietnam service medal with three stars, the Air force overseas long tour ribbon, the Air force longevity service award ribbon with one silver oak leaf cluster, the Small arms expert marksmanship ribbon, the Republic of Vietnam gallantry cross with device, and the Republic of Vietnam campaign medal with one star. His hobbies included walks, target shooting, and collecting tools.
He is survived by his wife Heidimarie Martinez; children: Shirley Martinez and Benjamin Martinez; grandchildren: Ashley Whitby; Angela Howard and husband Michael Howard; and Autumn Whitby; great-grandchildren: Jericho Brown and Amelia Howard; siblings: Dominga Martinez Silva of San Antonio, Texas; Juanita Martinez Mazerolle of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Georgia Martinez Thomas of San Antonio, Texas, and his faithful companion Pepe the chihuahua.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Luis Martinez of San Antonio, Texas; Domingo Martinez I (Sunny) of Brownfield, Texas; Eusebio Martinez and Sixto Martinez of Beeville, Texas; Romansita Martinez of Beeville, Texas; Enicasia Martinez Rodriguez of Beeville, Texas, and Tomasa Martinez of Edna, Texas. He was also preceded in death by his parents Ygnacio (Nacho) Martinez and Romana Naranjo of Beeville, Texas.
Funeral for Domingo Martinez will be on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.