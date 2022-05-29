Funeral for Domingo Martinez, 81, Lawton, will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

Mr. Martinez died May 25, 2022.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com