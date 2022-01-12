Dolores Trinidad Barahona Gogerty was born Nov. 4, 1932 in Panama City, Panama to Juan Barahona and Lilia Esther Palma-Dubois. She passed away at her home in Lawton on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 with her family at her side. She was 89.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. in the Cameron Baptist Church Fellowship Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home/Oakcrest Cremation Center, Duncan.
Dolores graduated from Panama City schools. As a young child, she was an essential part of helping her mother take care of her three younger siblings. She loved to play jacks as a young girl. She enjoyed cooking chicken and rice and baking chocolate chip cookies. She loved to sing, dance, and read romance novels and magazines. She loved her little Spider monkey, Poncho. Dolores was an awesome mother to her children. She had a close personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Ivan R. Pla.
Dolores is survived by her children: daughter, Rosemary and husband Richard Muecke, and her son, James Gogerty Jr., all of Lawton; grandchildren: Hannah; Zoe and Faith Muecke; and Alana Gogerty; brother, Carlos E. Ramirez; sisters: Lydia and husband Mike Grady; Leyda C. Ramirez-Pla; extended family: Cathy, Jeremiah, Trenton and Braylen Duffield; and many other loving friends and family.