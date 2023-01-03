Dolores G. Scherler went to be with her Lord on Dec. 30, 2022, after a short illness.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at First Baptist Church, Walters. Max Pyron will officiate, assisted by Dr. Jack Jacob. Music provided by Brad Butler, Dr. Kathy Scherler, and Karen Bacus. Interment in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.