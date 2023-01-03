Dolores G. Scherler went to be with her Lord on Dec. 30, 2022, after a short illness.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at First Baptist Church, Walters. Max Pyron will officiate, assisted by Dr. Jack Jacob. Music provided by Brad Butler, Dr. Kathy Scherler, and Karen Bacus. Interment in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 341, Walters, Oklahoma.
Dolores is the daughter of James Louise Welch and Enid Bertha Cathey Welch. She was born in the Union Valley Community in Cotton County, on Nov. 27, 1927. She was the oldest of four children. Her brothers, Tommy, Jimmy and Charles, all preceded her in death. In her teenage years, her family moved to the Ahpeatone Community west of Walters where they ran the local general store for many years.
After graduating from Ahpeatone High School in 1945, she attended the Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha, where she began her music studies. She later graduated from Midwestern State University with a degree in Music Performance. She later attended post graduate studies at the University of Arkansas.
Dolores and Kent Scherler were married in Lawton on July 20,1948. As she continued to be a soloist in the southern Oklahoma area, she taught voice at Cameron University, later working for the Department of the Army as a Congressional correspondent. She also taught French, literature and choral music in the Walters Public Schools for many years. Before retiring, she taught French at MacArthur High School in Lawton. After retiring, she assisted her husband Kent in the family farming business.
In 2013, Dolores moved to Waco, Texas to live near family. Dolores wanted to share these words with you today: “Life without Jesus would have been empty, but with Him through triumphs and trials, it was beautiful!”
She is survived by son David Scherler and his wife Kathy, of Wichita Falls, Texas; daughter, Margot Cook and husband Jeff, of Woodway, Texas; grandsons: Kent and Kale Scherler of Haslet, Texas; grandson, Louie Cook and wife Nadia, of Corpus Christi; grandson Peter Cook, of China Spring, Texas; great-grandchildren: Anna Claire Scherler; David Kent Scherler IV; Logan Scherler, and Cora Michelle Cook.