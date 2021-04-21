Public viewing for Dolores Ordonez Guzman will be Friday, April 23, 2021 and Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home, Lawton.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Morristown, Tennessee followed by burial at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Jefferson City, Tennessee under the direction of Stetzer and Bales Funeral Home of Morristown, Tennessee.
The family will greet friends at the church from 10-11 a.m. prior to the Mass at 11.
Dolores Guzman, 95, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her home in Lawton surrounded by her loved ones.
Dolores was born March 26, 1926 in Momax, Zacatecas, Mexico. She was raised in El Paso, Texas by her adopted mother, Marie Ordonez. She married her husband US Army Sgt. (Retired) Alfredo N. Guzman, Sr. on May 13, 1950 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. A military wife, she raised six children: Rose, Alfredo Jr., Aurora, Bonnie, Tony, and Eddie, throughout Alfredo’s military assignments and career. Through all of the military moves and transfers, the one constant for the family was Dolores’s passion to make every place a home, filled with love, fun, family, and friends. While living in Lawton, Dolores worked many years at Thunderbird Bowling in the nursery area. She enjoyed caring and watching the infants grow into their teens.
Dolores was a strong believer in community service and demonstrated this behavior as a volunteer for many years at Lakeway Hospital in Morristown, Tennessee. Always welcoming with a smile on her face and providing directions to those in need. She was an active participant with the St Patrick’s Catholic Women’s Ministry and her passion, the Hispanic ministry. Dolores would enjoy distributing food to the needy at the Daily Bread in Morristown, Tennessee. Dolores also volunteered in the Lawton community working the Crisis Hotline as a volunteer.
She loved reading the newspaper and her People magazines. She enjoyed watching basketball, listening to music, and shopping. She was always dressed to impress in her bright bold colors, her bedazzled jewelry and her purses.
Dolores achieved most of her joy by spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. When calling her children, because of her strong faith in God, she would always end her conversation with “Say Your Prayers!” Alfredo and Dolores created a magical world for their family, filled with special moments and memories. From Santa visits on Christmas Eve to Easter egg hunts at Lake Helen, trips to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, as well as annual vacation trips, to El Paso, Texas and Lordsburg, New Mexico visiting relatives and friends.
After military retirement they settled in Lawton and raised their six children in the Lawton Public School System. Dolores also appreciated the value of an education and would often visit her children’s schools meeting with the principals and teachers. They were active members with Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Lawton, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus in Morristown, Tennessee.
Dolores is survived by children: Rose Parella and husband Steve of Morristown,Tennessee; Alfredo O. Guzman, Jr. of Lawton; Aurora McDaniel and husband Les of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Bonnie Guzman of Lawton; Tony Guzman and his wife The Honorable Justice Eva Guzman of the Texas Supreme Court of Cypress,Texas; Eddie Guzman and wife Mary of Powell,Tennessee; grandchildren: Mark Gavina and wife Allyson; Shawn Parella and wife Suzanne; Kayla and Emily Guzman; Melanie Guzman; great-grandchildren: Aubrey Puletasi and Sonny; John Henry; Zayden; and Ellie; great great-grandchildren: Kason and Kylo.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband; twin sister, Dora Hardy; brother, Eduardo and her mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Metro Ambucs, P.O. Box 44 Lawton, OK 73502.
