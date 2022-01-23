Graveside services for Dolores Mejia ‘Dee’ Dranger will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Walters Cemetery, with the Rev. Kent Simpson officiating. Burial is under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Dolores “Dee” Mejia Dranger was born to Francisco and May Kosechequetah Mejia on July 31, 1936 in Lawton, and departed this life in Walters, on Jan. 18, 2022 at the age of 85 years, 5 months and 18 days.
Dee grew up at Walters. She married Clarence Ernest Dranger on Aug. 18, 1958 in Lawton. They made their home in New York for many years before returning to Dee’s hometown of Walters. She was a homemaker and later worked at Comanche Star Casino before working at Red River Casino.
Dee attended Brown Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to and putting on garage sales and going to the casino. Her passion though was taking care of her grandchildren and great-grands.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and May Mejia; her beloved husband, Clarence Dranger in 2010; her daughter, Cheryl Powers; her granddaughter, Casey Southerland; and her brother, Don Mejia.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Diane Dranger of Eden, NY; four siblings: Jean Freese of Lawton; Maria Peavey of Walters; Nick Mejia and Marion of Clarksville, TN; and Camilita Edwards of Walters; five grandchildren: Jason Dranger; Brandon Dranger; Leah Stevens; Jesse Dranger and April Sutherland; numerous beloved great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.