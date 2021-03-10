Funeral for Dolores G. Payne, 88, Lawton will be Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
Mrs. Payne died March 5, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Updated: March 10, 2021 @ 2:33 am
