Dolores G. Payne, age 88, of Lawton passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at Willow Park Nursing Home in Lawton.
Dolores was born on Aug. 19, 1932 in Salzburg, Austria to Pepe and Maria Kapfenberger. She married Howard Payne on Jan. 27, 1960 and they spent 54 wonderful years together before his death in 2015. She was a seamstress and worked at several shops but most of all she loved spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Howard Payne and her parents, Pepe and Maria Kapfenberger.
Dolores is survived her two sons: Patrick Payne of Lawton and Michael Payne of Austin, Texas; and one sister, Heidi Kapfenberger along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
Graveside services for Dolores G. Payne will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
