Dolores Clara Salomone, 86, Marlow, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton. Burial will be under the direction of Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.
Dolores was born Tuesday, June 19, 1934 in Detroit, MI., to Stanley and Clara (Siladke) Kawa. She grew up attending the Catholic School in Detroit. Dolores met the love of her life, Joseph Salomone, and they married on Sept. 11, 1954, in Detroit. Dolores and Joseph moved from Sterling Heights, MI. in 1989, and decided to make Marlow their forever home. Dolores enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, making porcelain dolls, and reading. She especially loved spending time with her family, and she will be deeply missed.
Survivors include, son, Joe Salomone and wife Renee’ of Marlow; two daughters: Cindy Collins and husband Terry of Perkasie PA.; and Dawn Zerilli of Shelby Township, MI; granddaughter, Bridgette Salomone; granddaughter, Jennifer Mora and husband Jay; grandson, Brian Chennault and Kayla Bogle; granddaughter, Crysta Howard and husband Chris; granddaughter, Tana Wishwanick; granddaughter, Terra Collins; grandson, Anthony Zerilli and wife Rosanna; granddaughter, Rosalia Zerilli and Christopher White; 13 great-grandchildren: Matthew Bisbee, Timothy Bisbee, Jordyn Mora, Jacob Mora, Jaxon Jones, Tres Alfaro, Isaiah Alfaro, Braylee Wishwanick, Aliya Wishwanick, Trent Collins, Arriana Kidd, Anthony Zerilli, and Joseph White. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Margie Bross, and brother, Jerry Kawa.
