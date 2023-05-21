A funeral Mass for Dolores Arlene Donohue, 90, Lawton, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Rev. Thomas Nallapatti officiating.
Mrs. Donohue peacefully passed into her external rest at her home, with her family by her side on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Burial will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will begin on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. and a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Dolores was born on April 24, 1933, in Passaic, New Jersey, and grew up in the Garfield/Passaic/Clifton area. She married John Donohue on Dec. 23, 1950. During her husband's 37-year Army service career, they had six children and traveled extensively. They lived on military bases in Germany (Butzbach, Mainz, Stuttgart, Heidelberg, and Heilbronn); and multiple places in the United States (New Jersey, Kentucky, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland). Upon retiring in 1985 from the military, they moved to Lawton, Oklahoma, which became their permanent home. Known for her love of animals, Dolores volunteered countless hours to the Humane Society of Lawton. She was also a devoted volunteer at St. Mary's Catholic School.
She is survived by six children: John Donohue and his wife, Hae Suk, of Fayetteville, Ga., Michael Donohue and his wife, Kelly, of Parker, Colo., James Donohue and his wife, Yvonne, of Lawton, Oka., Theresa Jones and her husband, Patrick, of Lawton, Okla., Mary White and her husband, Kevin, of Groves, Texas, and William Donohue, of Lawton, Okla. She was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of almost 70 years, John Donohue; her mother, Theresa Guinta (Tani); her father, Morgan Dominick Guinta; and her stepfather, Anthony Delacasa.
Memorial contributions may be made to the local humane society.