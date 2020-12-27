A graveside service for Dixie Oliver, 91, of Paradise Valley, will be held 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at the Paradise Valley Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Dixie Lee (March) Oliver was born Aug. 26, 1929 in Lawton, to John and Opal March. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1946. Dixie met the love of her life, Charlie Oliver, and the two married on June 13, 1947. The two were married for 73 years and were blessed with three sons. After the couple married, they moved to the Kimbell Ranch where they lived 43 years. She was a member of the Paradise Valley Baptist Church, where she was very active, for over 70 years. Dixie enjoyed quilting, cooking, cracking pecans, and took great pride in her trees and flowers. She loved her family, her church, and her community.
Dixie is survived by her husband, Charlie Oliver, of the home; three sons: Robert Oliver, of Elgin, Dale Lee Oliver and his wife Ranell, of Apache, and Brad Oliver, of Elgin; seven grandchildren: Blake Oliver and his wife Michelle; Brooke Newsom and her husband Ashley; Trudy Oliver; Maggie Mullenix and her husband Keaton; Scott Sanders and his wife Annalynn; Read Sanders and his wife Bobbi; and Kelleigh Huff and her husband Darren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great great-grandchild.
She was proceeded in death by her parents: John and Opal March; her sister, Della Mae Barker; her mother-in-law, Brooksie Gross and her husband John.
