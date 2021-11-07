Dick Davis Keathley best known to others as “Richard” or “Uncle Richard”.
Born to Kerley Keathley and Delce Florence Davis Keathley on Nov. 1, 1937 in Knox County, Kentucky.
Dick entered into God’s Kingdom on Oct. 26, 2021, at the age of 83 years, 11 months and 25 days, Lawton, Comanche, Oklahoma, with his family at his side.
Dick grew up in Virginia and was a graduate of Van High School in Van, West Virginia, in 1956.
After graduation Dick joined the US Army and served in Korea and Germany serving in the same unit as Elvis Presley. He told many a story about this and showed many pictures of him and the King of Rock and Roll. While stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, he met the love of his life, Jenell Emma Greenlee, and they were wed Nov. 25, 1961, in Norton, Virginia, returning to Oklahoma to make their forever home.
Dick was employed by Lawrence Tank and Steel Fabrication as a master welder moving up to shop foreman and later into the main office as sales representative. He retired after 30+ years of service with this firm.
Dick loved his family and was blessed with two children: Philip and Sandygayle. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, cherished brother and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Dick loved first a foremost all of his family, then came fishing, camping, picnics and he was a master when it came to whistling a great tune. He loved cooking for his family, and he made the best potato salad this side of the border.
Dick was a devoted Christian man and a member of Wesley Chapel Lawton, Oklahoma. (Some call this the singing church). He always said there was a great peace when he was there, and he loved caring for the lawn there until he no longer could do so.
Dick is survived by his wife of the home; son, Philip Keathley and wife Pamela, Lawton, Oklahoma; daughter, Sandygayle Rodriguez and husband Moises, Geronimo, Oklahoma; brother, Victor R. Keathley and wife Nelda, Cross Lanes, West Virginia; sisters: Patsy Harris and husband Robert, Redford, Michigan, Soundra Brown, Corbin, Kentucky; grandchildren: Nichole Morris and husband Thomas, Landon Willingham, Shannon Smith and husband Dennis, Tiffany Ramirez and husband Dewey Noyes, Sean Monts and wife Heather; great-grandchildren: Kinlee Morris, Reagan Morris, Everett Morris, Kortneigh Monts, Korben Monts, Aston Smith, Tynsli Smith, Samantha Ramirez, General Noyes, Kristan Martinez, Maria Martinez; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; his sister, Joann Harris; brother-in-law, Marvin (PD) Brown; brother-in-law, Daymon Bay; sister-in-law, Harriet Ritter; brother-in-law, Newton Greenlee and brother-in-law Jack Ritter.
We are sorry to say there will be no funeral or memorial service, for we know there are many who loved Dick and would like to honor his life with us but this was at the request of Dick — his wishes are honored by all of his family. His wishes were to be cremated and his ashes be released at (2) of his favorite locations.
The first was Saturday, Oct.30, 2021, with only his family and closest friends being there. The second will be with his family from Kentucky and West Virginia.