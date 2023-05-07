Dianne Walker, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and dedicated RN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family in Lawton. She was 71 years old.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 5:36 am
Dianne was born on Nov. 8, 1951, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Richard (Dick) H. Palmer and Rita Dallas Palmer. Her parents were both part of the Ice Capades, and as a child, Dianne enjoyed skating with other performers before and after shows. She was even employed for a while selling tickets in Atlantic City. Dianne was also an accomplished speed skater and won several first-place medals in competitions.
After attending trade college, Dianne earned her LVN certification and worked for several plastic surgeons. Her passion for water skiing led her to spend many summers in Minnesota with her extended family, including grandparents and cousins.
In the 1980s, Dianne became a Tupperware salesperson and later sold insurance with Primerica Financial Services. As a single mother, she went to school in the mid-90s to become a paramedic. It was during this time that she began working for Kirk’s Emergency Services and made many friends along the way. She always had great stories to tell of Kirk and Betty.
Around 2003, Dianne graduated from Rose State College as an RN and began working at Southwestern Medical Center as an ER nurse. After a few years, she began working as a travel nurse and even went to California to assist in taking care of her parents. In 2013, she moved back to Lawton, where she built a new home and spent time with her kids and grandkids. She continued to work as an RN until 2021 and even taught some nursing classes.
Dianne is survived by her two sons: Matt Walker and his wife Jenn, and Michael Walker and his wife Nikki; her sister Pattie Mackie and her husband Bob, as well as her grandchildren Amaya Walker and Zaylee Augusta.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson Austin Walker, and her niece Melissa Mackie.
Dianne will always be remembered for her kind and caring heart, her love for her family, her joy of cooking, and her dedication to her work as an RN. She touched the lives of many through her work and personal relationships, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
