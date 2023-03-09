Funeral service for Dianna Lee Tietbohl “D-Dot” will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Fletcher First Baptist Church with Pastor Cody Howard officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family being present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to greet friends and family.
Mrs. Tietbohl, of Lawton, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 1:31 a.m., at the age of 70. Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home.
D-Dot was born June 28, 1952, in Anadarko to Dale Love and Anna Lee Thomas. She attended Fletcher Public School and graduated in 1970, where she played basketball, ran track, and was a cheerleader. She married Bobby Ball in February 1971, and they were blessed with two daughters. She married her “Miracle” Charles Tietbohl in June 1985 and thus began the “Love Story” of a lifetime. The family lived in Sterling for 34 years until she and Chuck moved to Lawton in August 2004.
D-Dot worked for the Hagger Slack Company of Lawton, Hermetic Switch of Chickasha and was a clerk at Walmart pharmacy in Lawton. Her passion was loving her family and many friends. Her greatest love was being a Grammy.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck of the home; two daughters: Audra Diane Daniels and her husband Troy, and Amanda Gail House and her husband Sam; three grandsons: Kyle Anthony Jung, Gerald Wayne “Trae” Mandrell, and Bradyn Todd Mandrell; one granddaughter, Abigail House; one borrowed son: Robert Scott Trout and his wife Shannon of Bethany, and their two daughters: Nicole Meek and Autumn Trout; two sisters and one brother: Gail “Sissy” Love of Sanger, Texas; Robin and her husband Robby McKean of Elgin, and Curbie Love of Decatur, Texas; seven nephews: Tracie Julian, Stacie Esquer, Justin Landers, Clayton Landers, Codey McKean, and Andrew Deats; two nieces: Robin Dyan Esquire and Morgan Love; and sisters-in-law: Christine Hockensmith of Carlisle, Pennsylvania and Lynette Piazza and Don of Maricopa, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Dale Love; mother, Ann Thomas; nephew, Aaron Deats; and grandparents: Melvin and Annie Love, Brownie and Juanita Thomas.
D-Dot would like to be remembered as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and for her giggle, smile, and hugs.