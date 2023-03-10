Funeral service for Dianna Lee Tietbohl “D-Dot” will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Fletcher First Baptist Church with Pastor Cody Howard officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family being present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to greet friends and family.

Mrs. Tietbohl, of Lawton, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 1:31 a.m., at the age of 70. Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home.

