DiAnn Adams, 71, of Lawton passed away Sunday Nov. 22, 2020. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
DiAnn was born in Oklahoma City, on June 8, 1949 to Bryan and Dorthy Gage. She married Newel W. Adams on July 2, 1976 in Lawton. She enjoyed yard work and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. “MeMe” will sure be missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her husband; her children: Shellie Harden and husband William of Lawton; Paula Rocha and husband Chris of Cache, Mark Adams and wife Sherri of Sterling, Rhonda Manning and husband John of Tucson, Arizona and Sherri Adams-Wilkerson of Shreveport, Louisiana and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
