Diane Magdalene Alexander, 52, of Flower Mound, Texas, passed away on Aug. 25, 2021 in Grapevine, Texas. Diane was born at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas, to Joe and Charlotte Castro on Jan. 24, 1969. She married Kevin Kent Alexander on Feb. 21, 1998, at the Carpenter House in Plano, Texas. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in Lawton. She worked as a newborn hearing screener for Envision Physician Services for 10 years. She attended Valley Creek Church. She was an avid bowler and gourmet cook and often prepared meals for families in her neighborhood. But her life’s calling was being a mother to her two beautiful children. They were her world.
Diane is preceded in death by her father, Joe Castro.
Diane is survived by her husband, Kevin Alexander; her children: Kolton Kade Alexander and Addison Layne Alexander; her siblings: Denise Richey and David Castro; her mother, Charlotte Castro; nephews and nieces: Grant Richey; Cassie Castro; Adam Castro; Grayson Richey and Jade Richey Herman; and a very loving extended family.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2021 at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2021 at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville, Texas with Pastor Rich Mussler officiating. Burial will follow at Old Hall Cemetery. Arrangements are by Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home.
The family of Diane wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses that cared for her at Baylor Scott and White Grapevine.