Diana Lynn Littlefield, 50, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Stillwater after a courageous battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at University Heights Baptist Church in Stillwater.
Diana was relentless in her faith and love of Jesus. Life’s challenges only deepened her walk with Christ. She loved others well, and had a wise and gentle spirit that soothed your soul. She had many loyal friends who loved her deeply.
Diana would say her family was her biggest accomplishment and was always their biggest cheerleader. She was married to her best friend and anchor, Alan, for 27 years. Her girls were the light of her life.
Diana’s persistence and strength during difficulties inspired us all. In adversity, she chose joy! Her legacy will be her example of Christ’s love to all who knew her.
Diana was born on March 18, 1972, to Leon and Donna Cox in Escanaba, Michigan. Being in a military family, she moved often. When Diana was in 6th grade, her family moved to Lawton, and remained there until her graduation from MacArthur High School in 1990. She completed her undergraduate degree at Cameron University and was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. She then attended Oklahoma State University where she received her master’s degree in Family Relations and Child Development in 1997. Diana had a passion for counseling and mentoring others. She married Alan Lee Littlefield on Dec. 16, 1995, at Lawton Heights United Methodist Church in Lawton.
Diana was an active member of University Heights Baptist Church and loved her church family. She was involved in several groups, including her Sunday School class and Moms in Prayer.
Diana is preceded in death by her mother Donna Cox.
Diana is survived by her husband, Alan Littlefield and their children: Allyson, Emma, and Avery Littlefield. She is also survived by her father Leon Cox and her brothers Billy and Lee Cox.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Stillwater High School Athletic Department, Memo: Diana Littlefield Swim Program, c/o Dighton Marler Funeral Home, 5106 N. Washington St., Stillwater, Oklahoma 74075.