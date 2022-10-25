Diana Lynn Littlefield, 50, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Stillwater after a courageous battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at University Heights Baptist Church in Stillwater.

Diana was relentless in her faith and love of Jesus. Life’s challenges only deepened her walk with Christ. She loved others well, and had a wise and gentle spirit that soothed your soul. She had many loyal friends who loved her deeply.