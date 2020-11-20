Funeral for Diana Lynn Finkley, 54, Lawton, is pending with Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service. Mrs. Finkley died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
