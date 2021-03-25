Funeral service for Diamond Rain Watts will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Josh Trueblood and Pastor Richard Bustos of Grace Fellowship Church, Lawton officiating.
A private family interment will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends Friday evening, March 26, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Diamond Rain Watts, 16, Lawton went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was born April 28, 2004 at Fort Irwin, California. Diamond was an amazing, beautiful, loving, forgiving, patient and kind sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, granddaughter …….friend. She has left a permanent impression of her beautiful smile. Diamond had a style all her own, and hummed her own tune of music. She will eternally be loved and cherished by those who knew her.
Diamond is survived by her mother Rhoda and step-father Chad; her brothers: Rocky, Dylan, Riley and Aiden, her sister,; Anaba, step-sisters: Shelby, Charysse, and Madisyn. She is also survived by her grandmothers: Rose Bedonie and Julie Kay, her uncle Andy, step-grandparents: Sam and Connie McDaniel and her dear aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as her dearest love, Isaiah Whiteshield and his loving family.
She was preceded in death by her late father Damien Watts and her grandfather Lee Bedonie.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com