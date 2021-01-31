A private family memorial service for Dewey Martin Iles will be held in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required at the memorial service.
Dewey passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at his home in Cache. Dewey was born Aug. 18, 1935 in Hamilton, Tennessee to Leonard and Maggie Iles. He joined the military at age 18 and spent three years of his life in Korea before returning to Fort Sill, where he met and later married Luwana Sloan on April 5, l958. Dewey worked as a missile technician at the Missile Shop at Fort Sill for 35 years before taking an early retirement to go to the Lawton Goodyear Plant where he took his final retirement ten years later. Dewey was an avid golfer, often golfing before and after work. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and camping. He was a big OU football fan, never missing a game. He was a great lover of nature and savior of small creatures, birds and butterflies, etc. He loved life to its fullest. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, of the home; daughter, Cindy Iles Williams, Lawton; four grandchildren: Ryan Williams, California; Levi Iles, Cache; Jake Hanes, Yukon; and Kate Mallett, Cache; three great-grandchildren: Carson Mallett; Aubrey Mallett and Weston Mallett, all of Cache and his sister-in-law, Wynema Miller and her husband, Errol, Lawton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Jeffrey Martin Iles.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.