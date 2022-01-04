Funeral Services for Dewayne High, 82, Walters, will be at First Baptist Church, Walters, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at 2 p.m., Dr. Jack Jacob and Rev. Arbuary Ritter officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters with interment in the Walters Cemetery.
Raymond Dewayne High was born to Raymond Gomer and Ethel Jewell (Meyer) High on Feb. 9, 1939 at Walters, and departed this life at Walters on Dec. 30, 2021 at the age of 82 years, 10 months and 21 days.
Dewayne grew up at Walters, graduating from Walters High School in 1957. He went on to receive his associate degree from Cameron College before earning his bachelor’s degree from Panhandle A&M College in Agronomy. He joined the Oklahoma National Guard, serving his country honorably with the 45th. On Aug. 26, 1960, he married Lavonne Mason in Guymon. To this union three sons were born.
Through the years Dewayne was engaged in farming and ranching, and did some custom harvesting. It was W.O. Christy who got him into the auction business. He and Morris Philpott operated Philpott and High Auction Service for many years. Later his two sons, Brett High and Rick High joined him in the business forming High’s Auction and Real Estate. He also partnered with Richard McDonald in the High McDonald Operating Co. and Donald Ray Smith with Walters Well Service. He served as a director on the Cotton County Conservation District, a board member of the Walters Coop. Elevator Association, Past Master of Cache Valley Lodge #530. and retired from the Cotton Electric Board after serving 19 years. He was also a real estate broker and developer in the local community for over 50 years.
Dewayne was a member of First Baptist Church Walters. He enjoyed golf, playing cards, deer hunting and fishing. He was always there for his boys and was ready to help anyone in need. He loved his family and took extreme pleasure in spending time with the grandkids.
Dewayne is survived by his wife, Lavonne of the home; three sons of Walters: Tony High and Laura; Brett High and Nannette; and Ricky High; five granddaughters: Leslie Lister and Brook of Florence, KY; Tara Nelson and Sean of Seattle, WA; Heather Kohout and Dillon of Walters; Haley Edwards and Porter of Houston, TX, and Hannah High of Walters; six great-grandchildren: Jade Lister; Karter Kohout; Evie Everett; Logan Everett; C.J. Nelson and Charlee Nelson; a brother, Doyle High and Bettie of Austin, TX; a sister, Darlene Sellars and Lacy of Austin; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Romie and Lynn Mason of Guthrie; Mike and Christine Boring of Guymon; Keith and Janet Potts of Guymon; Gary and Leslie Mason of Edmond; many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial donations can be made to the Walters Education Foundation, 418 S. Broadway, Walters, OK 73572.