A Celebration of Life Service for Devin Blaine Russell, 28 of Lawton will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Bernard of Edmond Church of God officiating.
Devin passed away on February 4, 2020 in Lawton.
Inurnment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel of Peace Mausoleum.
Devin was born on December 17, 1991 in Lawton, Oklahoma to David and LaDonda (Humphrey) Russell. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school. He worked in the construction business. Devin enjoyed playing golf and loved going to the lake. The 4th of July was one of his favorite times hanging out at the lake with family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, LaDonda Russell, of Tulsa, OK; his father, David Russell, of Lawton, OK; three brothers and sisters in law, Dylan Sly and Jessica Russell, and their daughter, Ellie Lynn Russell, of Jacksonville, FL, Chad and Renee Bernard, and their children, of Edmond, OK, and Joe David Mitchell, and his children, of Lawton, OK; his paternal grandmother, Bettye J. Russell, of Lawton, OK; his aunt and uncle, Jackie and Allen Whitaker, of Lawton, OK; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Aunda (Bunch) Marks; his aunt, Connie Williams; and uncle, Billy Brooks.