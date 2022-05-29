Destiny Mariah Ramos, 14, of Lawton, passed away on May 25, 2022. She was born on July 11, 2007 to David Ramos and Antonia Whiteshield.
Funeral service will be at Noon, June 2, 2022 at Comanche Nation Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Deyo Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Prayer service will be at. p.m. at Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
She was a freshman at Eisenhower high School. She was very artistic and good at expressing herself with her drawings and paintings. She loved to sing, along with dancing too. She had so much love for animals, she adopted two of her own fur babies and they loved her dearly. She will be remembered for her unique style, joyous laugh, sense of humor, and outgoing personality. As a young child she was very outspoken and bright, that did not change as she got older. Even through her trying times she kept that beautiful smile on her face and it will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her big brother, Isaiah Whiteshield; great-grandparents: Theodore and Lydia Niedo; George and Nelissa Ebanks; Clarence and Sally Chalepah and Randy Whiteshield; her cousin, Dwayne Scott Murray II and her aunt Emily Gray.
She is survived by her father, mother, and sister, Laisha Whiteshield; nephew, Kamari Epps all of the home; grandparents: Thomas Chalepah; Elaine Whiteshield; Teddy Ebanks; Zena Niedo; aunt’s: Letitia Chalepah; Corinne Whiteshield; Selena Whiteshield; Michealene Niedo Murray; Eleanor Ramos; Martha Hilrado; Jewel Nicolle Ebanks; uncle’s: Byran Whiteshield; Steve Blythe Jr.; Robert Ramos Jr.; Teddy Ebanks Jr.; and Tyrone Ebanks.