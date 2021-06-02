Funeral service for Dessie Dell Lamb will be 10 a.m. Friday in Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Jones, Pastor Emeritus and Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Dessie Dell Lamb died Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Lawton at the age of 85. She was born in Marlow on June 4, 1935 to James Samuel and Henrietta Ball. She was the youngest daughter of 13 children. When she was six months old, she moved to the Union Valley Community, south and east of Ryan. She attended Union Valley School through 11th grade. The family moved east of Marlow to Bray where she finished 12th grade.
She married T.L. Sellers at the age of 17 on Dec. 27, 1952 in Lawton. Together they had three sons all of whom were born in Marlow. The couple moved to Lawton in July 1961 and T.L. preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 1982 after 30 years of marriage. She them married Duane Barnes on May 19, 1984 in Lawton. He preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 2003. She later married Henry Clayton “Hank” Lamb” on Sept. 2, 2005 in Walters. He died on July 25, 2014.
She attended Beauty College in 1964 and after completing her training was part owner of “The Beauty Shop” along with three other operators for 32 years. Following her retirement, she took up golf and loved the game.
She loved her church and loved to be involved. She had been a member of Cameron Baptist Church since 1963. She worked in the nursery, taught fifth and eighth grade Sunday School, helped start the Adult Two Department, volunteered in the clothes boutique and sang with the Prime-Time Choir. She was past president of the Pioneer Club.
She had the opportunity to travel a lot in the United States as well as abroad, having traveled to Portugal, Ireland, England, Germany, Italy, France, Holland, Switzerland and Austria. The loves of her life are her three sons and her grandchildren. She enjoyed them so much! She also had a passion for gardening and loved to plant and grow flowers.
She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law: Rick and Beki Sellers, Lawton; Randy and Joleen Sellers, Edmond; and T.L. “Corky” Sellers, Jr. and Robbie, Elgin; grandchildren and their spouses: Josh and Shea Sellers, Edmond; Traci and Joshua Grider, Edmond; Brandon and Nicole Sellers, Oklahoma City; Chad and Jessi Sellers, Elgin; Camron and Cara Sellers, Cyril; Selene and Jarod Frisk, Oklahoma City; Presley Sellers, Tulsa; Lauren Whitmore, Oklahoma City and Amanda and Rusty Mashore, Ringling; great-grandchildren: Brody Sellers, Bryce Sellers, Maddyson Whitmore, Tucker Mashore, Cole Whitmore, Ryleigh Sellers, Kaelyn Sellers, Blacyn Sellers, Case Sellers, Tracyn Sellers, Kadience Sellers, Brekin Sellers, Kinser Sellers and Saydi Sellers; her sister, Jo Robnett, Duncan; and her brother, Bill Ball and wife Joan, Bowie, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters, four brothers, and a great-grandson, Hunter Mashore.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com