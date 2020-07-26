Graveside service for Derrel Delner Bruce will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Sterling Cemetery with Matt Kelly, pastor of Letitia Baptist Church, east of Lawton and Pastor Lance Smith, Chisholm Trail Cowboy Church, Comanche, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Derrel Delner Bruce, age 94, of Lawton, passed away Friday, July 25, 2020 at his home. He was born October 30, 1925 in Bonham, Texas to O.B. and Vera (Martin) Bruce. Derrel married Helen Leu on November 11, 1944 in Marlow, Oklahoma. They moved to California after getting married to work on a dairy farm. After returning back to Oklahoma, they had two children, Brenda Louise and Stanley Derrel. He then served in the U.S. Army during World War II and went on to own and operate Bruces Auto Sales and Bruces Home Furnishings for thirty-three years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of Letitia Baptist Church.
Derrel loved to fish and loved to watch and play games with his grandchildren. He was well known to family and friends for his funny little sayings.
Derrel is preceded in death by his parents, his son, two brothers, Weldon and Jerry Bruce and sister, Hazel Wooley.
His survivors include his wife, Helen, daughter, Brenda Smith and husband, Alfred, daughter-in-law, Donna Bruce, grandchildren, Kandi Wright and husband, Jimmy Don, Kelly Smith and husband, Ronnie, Nikki Bruce and Bryan Bruce, great grandkids, Jordan Henderson and husband, Jarrid, Summer Vaughn and husband, Trevor, Tanner Wright and wife, Krisee, Dillon Wright, Payton Smith and fiancé, Scotty Davis, Aubree Smith, McKenzie Snow, Gracie Bonar, Tobin Bruce, Terry Bathe and wife, Jessica and Tony Phillips and Gregory and a great great granddaughter, Kenna Henderson.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.