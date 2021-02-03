Dennis Wermy, 65, went to his heavenly home on Feb. 1, 2021 in Lawton.
Dennis Wermy was born on May 19, 1955 to John and Lena Mae (Werqueyah) Wermy-Pekah in Lawton.
Dennis worked for the City of Lawton Sanitation Department where he retired as a truck driver after 21 years in 2010. Dennis enjoyed spending time with his big family and his grandkids. He also loved watching OU Football and his beloved Dallas Cowboys and going to the casino.
Mr. Wermy was a member of Cache River of Life Fellowship in Cache. And also full blood member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
Mr. Wermy is survived by his children: Carletta Tahchawwickah of Lawton; Amy Wermy-Tiger and Spouse Jack Tiger of the home, and Brandon Wermy of Lawton; his grandchildren: Victoria Vargas; Francisco Vargas; Alex Wermy; Brandon Wermy Jr.; Elijah Wermy; Aleyna Wermy and a host of many nieces and nephews that he took in as his own.
He is also survived by his brothers: Jerry Wermy; John Wermy; and Merlin Wermy of Cache, sisters: Selma Trice; Carolyn and husband Mike Marquez; Glenda and husband Carl Mullins; Kathy and husband Mike Ward all of Cache; Lasondra Wermy of Lawton; Sandra Canup of Lawton.
Dennis is preceded in death by his wife Arletta Wermy Cable; daughter, Sara Wermy; parents, John Marvin and Lena Mae Wermy Pekah and many other family members.
Graveside service will be held at Deyo Cemetery at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 with Carl Mullins and George Wermy officiating. Service is under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.