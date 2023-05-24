A memorial service for Dennis Wayne Wilkerson, 71, of Cyril will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 in the Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Doug Graham officiating.
Dennis was born Nov. 17, 1951 in San Diego, California to Bobby Wayne Wilkerson and Loretta Marie (Williams) Wilkerson. He passed from this life on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at his home in Cyril, surrounded by his loved ones.
Dennis grew up in Anadarko, graduating from Anadarko High School in 1970 with Honors and was one of three Valedictorians. Annapolis military school wanted him, but he chose to attend OSU getting a degree in Fire Protection & Safety Engineering and Fire Service Training.
On July 29, 1972, he married Jayme Leigh Buchanan in Cyril. They were high school sweethearts and the love of each other’s lives and shared over 50 years of marriage together. They lived in Anadarko until 1994 when they settled in Cyril.
He worked building churches in Oklahoma City for a construction company. He waited for his father to retire as the Anadarko Fire Chief then applied to the Anadarko Fire Department in 1979, working there for over 27 years. During his career, he was Fire and Rescue, EMT, Certified Trainer, Lieutenant, Captain and Fire Chief, retiring in 2006.
Dennis loved baseball and softball, saying that the baseball field was magical. He played Native American Fastpitch Softball up until he was in his 50’s. He has many trophies and played for many accomplished teams that won regionals and nationals. He coached his grandsons and helped Cyril schools in baseball and football, even leading a traveling team. Dennis was also very involved in bowling. He has two perfect score 300 game rings and at one time was ranked 53rd in the nation. He played in bowling leagues in Anadarko, Lawton, Chickasha and others in the surrounding area.
He was a wonderful, loving and hardworking man with an amazing work ethic. There isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for his family and those he called friend. Dennis was the most generous and giving person and his loyalty and integrity were unmatched. Throughout his life, he was strong, courageous and passionate. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, coach, teacher and mentor anyone could ask for and passed down a great legacy to his daughter and grandchildren. He was loved dearly and will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by both his parents.
Loved ones left to remember him are his wife, Jayme of the home; daughter Lori Wilkerson of Paragould, Arkansas; grandchildren: Justin Kaulaity and wife Rylee of Yukon, Joshua Kaulaity of Norman and Courtland Kaulaity and wife Haven of Lawton; great-grandchildren: Ritchie, Raphael, Raiden, Emerson and Amelia; sister Linda Whitlow and husband Bill; niece Kelli Whitlow and nephew Brent Whitlow; great-nieces: Micah and Ava Whitlow; sister-in-law Dixie Buchanan; cousins Jason Jarnagin and John Jarnagin; and other extended family and friends.
The service and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home.