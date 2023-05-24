A memorial service for Dennis Wayne Wilkerson, 71, of Cyril will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 in the Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Doug Graham officiating.

Dennis was born Nov. 17, 1951 in San Diego, California to Bobby Wayne Wilkerson and Loretta Marie (Williams) Wilkerson. He passed from this life on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at his home in Cyril, surrounded by his loved ones.