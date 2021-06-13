Dennis Pocowatchit Sr. of Lawton went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday June 10, 2021.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Watchetaker Hall with June Sovo officiating.
Wake service will be 7 p.m., Wednesday at Watchetaker Hall.
Burial will follow at Otipoby Cemetery on Fort Sill under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Dennis was born on Sept. 28, 1948 to Mary Monetathchi and James Pocowatchit in Lawton. He grew up in the Richard Spur area. Dennis was a proud full blood member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. He enjoyed listening to his oldie’s music, spending time with his family especially his grandkids. He worked as automotive mechanic throughout his lifetime.
Dennis is survived by sisters: Bessie Pocowatchit of California; Mildred Pocowatchit of Oklahoma City; Gloria Pocowatchit of Elgin; brothers: Vincent (Ben) Pocowatchit and Gerald Pocowatchit both of Lawton; two children: Dennise Pocowatchit and Dennis Pocowatchit Jr. both of Lawton; three grandkids: Antonio, Nani and Andre and two great-grandkids: Adrian and Adalaya.
Dennis is preceded in death by James Pocowatchit; mother Mary Monetathchi; brothers: Tilley; Cleatis & Rodrick Pocowatchit; sisters: Martha and Cleata Pocowatchit; nephew Ricky Pocowatchit; uncle Eldrige (Peaches) Tahdooahnippah; aunts: Margie (Birdlegs) Tahdooahnippah and Jean Monetathchi.