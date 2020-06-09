Funeral Mass for Dennis John Hergenrether will be at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating.
Burial with Military Honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Dennis John Hergenrether, patriarch of the Hergenrether family, devoted and loving husband and best friend to Florence Hergenrether, father of nine, grandfather to 24, and great-grandfather to one, passed away on June 4, 2020 at home surrounded by the love of his family.
Dennis was born to Jacob Jack Hergenrether and Velma Cecelia Polich on October 26, 1946 in Sacramento, CA. He was raised in Reno, NV where he earned accolades as a state champion swimmer. He graduated from Reno High School in 1964 and secured the academic Nevada state nomination to the United States Military Academy at West Point. He swam collegiately as a cadet during his time at West Point and graduated on June 5, 1968. While attending West Point, he met his wife, Florence Clio Walsh. They were married on June 10, 1968 at the Chapel of the Most Holy Trinity in West Point, NY.
Dennis served honorably in the U.S. Military in Germany and Oklahoma and was a Vietnam veteran. He was awarded the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal during his time in service.
Dennis was transferred to Fort Sill, OK where he resigned his commission from the U.S. Military in June 1974. He and Florence chose to stay in Lawton and make it their home. Dennis earned his MBA from The University of Oklahoma in 1974. He spent the remainder of his career with the civil service at Fort Sill and retired as the Deputy Director of Public Works at Fort Sill in February, 2005. In his role as Deputy Director, he was awarded the William C. Gribble Jr. DEH Executive of the Year Award in 1991.
Dennis and Florence have been members of Holy Family Catholic Church since its beginning. Dennis founded and led LEOSA, the first recreational soccer program in Lawton, starting in 1977. He was involved in youth sports as a coach and referee throughout much of his adult life until recently. He enjoyed swimming recreationally throughout his life. He was an avid bicyclist for decades and loved to ride through the neighborhoods and countryside. He joined America by Bicycle and completed the tour from Astoria, Oregon to Portsmouth, New Hampshire in 2010. He enjoyed Tom Clancy novels. He loved strolls with his wife, his family, and his dogs. He was a meticulous record keeper and a gifted navigator who could find his way to and around any place and back almost instinctively.
Dennis was strong and eminently capable and lived a life of service. He approached challenges with determination and acted with confidence and humility. A naturally reserved and quiet person, his abilities made him a leader others looked to for direction and leaned on for support. Dennis was happiest when spending time with his wife and surrounded by his family. They were his treasure, and he inspired them by his example.
His legacy continues in his wife of 52 years, Florence, his children — Dennis Hergenrether Jr. (Janet), Laura Hergenrether, Florence Durant (Doug), John Hergenrether (Ginny), David Hergenrether (Rhonda), Mark Hergenrether (Michelle), Katherine Gryctz (Milissa), Elizabeth Green (Timothy), Matthew Hergenrether (Angela), and son-in-law Brian Sole (Jessica), his grandchildren – Rachel (Dillon), Maverick, Christopher, Caroline, Maguire, Sarah, John Jr., Jack, Zachary, Nathaniel, Max, Samantha, Katie, Natalie, Calum, Clio, Ethan, Jackson, Lincoln, Joshua, Brenden, Olivia, Zeeti, and Juliet, and his great-granddaughter – Lyla. He is also survived by his mother, Velma Polich, and his brother, Daryl Hergenrether (Leslie).
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to the local Rock Steady Boxing program at the Lawton YMCA or the Spirit of Survival.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com