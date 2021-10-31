Dennis Daniel Cannon Jr., 61, of Oklahoma City passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 16, 2021.
Dennis was born to Dennis Daniel Cannon Sr. and Katy Karty Howlingcrane in Lawton, on June 22, 1960.
Dennis was a very talented person. At a young age he learned how to draw, paint, and do beadwork that his father, Dennis Sr., and grandmother, Lydia G. Quetone, of the Yellowfish family, taught him. Although Dennis was a member of the Kiowa Tribe, he came from both Kiowa and Comanche descendants. At the time of his death, he resided in Oklahoma City but he grew up and spent most of his life in the Anadarko and Lawton area.
He went to the Institute of American Indian Arts in 2004. He worked for the Kiowa firefighters and was a taxi driver in Oklahoma City. He joined the Marines at the age of 17 after completing high school. He enjoyed drawing, painting and beadwork. He was a very talented person his grandfather gave him his nickname “Rabbit”, so we all knew him as that. He had a very kind heart and will be deeply missed. He is now joined with his family members that have gone before him with a new body.
He is survived by father, Dennis Cannon Sr. of Oklahoma City; his siblings: John Cannon of Sante Fe, New Mexico; Frederick A. Cannon Sr. of Oklahoma City; Thomas Cannon of Lawton; Lawana R. Cannon of Fairview; Marta Cannon Asepermy of Apache and Happie J. Olsvary of Georgia. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews, he had no children so these were his.
He is preceded in death by mother, Katy Karty Howlingcrane; siblings: James N. Cannon; David Cannon; Michael Cannon; Jeanette Howlingcrane; grandparents: maternal George Katie Karty and paternal Lydia Quetone and Buddy Cannon.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Highland Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.