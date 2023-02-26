CACHE — Dennis Carroll Merchant Sullivan, 72, of Cache, Oklahoma, was called to his heavenly home Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Dennis was born to Blanch Merchant on July 18, 1950, in Oklahoma City. Blanche met and married Jerold Clouse in April 1966. Dennis became one of five beautiful children. He attended school in Heavner, and Wynnewood, Oklahoma, where he graduated high school. In his early adulthood, he married and fathered, three children, one daughter, Pamela, and two sons, Denny and Thomas.
Twenty years later, Dennis met his “blushing bride”, Mary and his family grew with three daughters: Cherri, Tracy, Kari, and one son, Billy. Together their family blossomed with the additions of one daughter, Marinda, and one son, Kevin. Dennis and Mary opened their hearts and home to many more children to include Brooke and Christian.
Dennis was proud to serve his country as a signalman aboard the USS Enterprise. After serving three tours in Vietnam, Dennis became a deputy sheriff, served in the National Guard, was a correctional officer, satellite technician, manager of many rental stores, cab driver and dispatcher before retiring. Dennis enjoyed the many adventures he and his partner in crime, Pecos, somehow survived. Many knew and loved Dennis, rather you called him Big D or Pop, he will be greatly missed and loved eternally. We will reunite in the sky to play a game of chess or dominoes once again.
Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Blanche Clouse; father, Jerold Clouse; several aunts: Arvalee, Eunice, Nola, Wanda; his Uncle Tom, and son-in-law John.
Dennis was survived by his wife Mary Sullivan of the home; brother, Aaron Jerold Clouse, and wife, Debbie; his sisters: Irene Ray, and husband, Phillip, Wenonah Pyle and husband Biff, Ramona Shearer and husband Richard; his Uncle Alan Merchant; cousins: Pearl Williamson, and husband Dan, Tommy Worstell and wife, Chris; children: Pamela Denis Divine and husband Russell, Cherri Ramirez, and partner James Collins, Denny R. Brincefield, Tracy Ramirez, Thomas W. Brincefield and wife, Jennifer, Kari Kennedy, Billy Early and wife, Jennifer, Jarrod Early and wife, Trish, Derrick Early, Marinda Sullivan, and Kevin Sullivan; Twenty-three grandchildren: Cody, Jesse, Logan, Leah, Ty, Mya, Oakley, Allyson, Richie, Lane, Katelyn, Chloe, Zachorie, Kayla, Keelin, Jaylee, Little, Ryder, Ryot, Blake, Ethan, Khaos, and Skarlett, 5 great grandchildren, Olivia, Ryan James, Charlee, River, and Ryan John.
A private family service will be held at a later date.