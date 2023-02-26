CACHE — Dennis Carroll Merchant Sullivan, 72, of Cache, Oklahoma, was called to his heavenly home Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Dennis was born to Blanch Merchant on July 18, 1950, in Oklahoma City. Blanche met and married Jerold Clouse in April 1966. Dennis became one of five beautiful children. He attended school in Heavner, and Wynnewood, Oklahoma, where he graduated high school. In his early adulthood, he married and fathered, three children, one daughter, Pamela, and two sons, Denny and Thomas.

Tags

Recommended for you