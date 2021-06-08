Funeral service for Dennis Arthur “Mac” McAdoo, 73 of Lawton, is pending with Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mr. McAdoo passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Lawton.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.
