Funeral service for Dennis Arthur “Mac” McAdoo, Lt. Col. retired, 73, of Lawton will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Schneider, pastor of St. John Lutheran Church officiating.
Mr. McAdoo passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at his home in Lawton.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Mac was born on June 9, 1947 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Arthur and Anna Mae McAdoo of North East, PA. He graduated from North East High School in 1965 and joined the United States Army in 1966. Upon graduation from Warrant Officer Rotary Wing Aviation Course in 1968, he was appointed a Warrant Officer Grade 1 and awarded the wings of an Army Aviator. He was then assigned to the South Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. He received a direct commission to First Lieutenant in 1970. He then volunteered to return to South Vietnam as a Chinook pilot.
Mac commanded an artillery battery, a helicopter company, was an aide to the General Officer and served in various staff assignments throughout his career. His awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal (2OLC), Air Medal (38) (2 for Valor) and other campaign ribbons. He earned the wings of a Master Army Aviator and was Air Assault qualified.
He graduated from the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University with a degree in Professional Aeronautics, from Webster University with a Master’s Degree in Business Management, and Bachelor of Accounting Degree from Cameron University. He was also a graduate of the US Army Command and General Staff College.
While stationed at Fort Sill in 1976, he was a “Single Captain on Fight Pay” flying CH-47 Chinook helicopters when he met a Lawton public Schools Home Economics Teacher, Sharel Sue Schroeder. They married in July of that year in the New Post Chapel, Fort Sill.
After serving over 22 years in the army, Mac retired and he and his family moved to Oklahoma where they built a home east of Lawton. Mac raised cattle, was a small business owner in Lawton, and was an adjunct professor at Cameron University.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two older brothers, Calvin McAdoo, of Edinboro, PA and Lowell McAdoo, of Springfield, VA.
He is survived by his wife, Sharel Sue, of the home; his daughter, Kimberly McAdoo Sholtis, of Alexandria, VA; his granddaughter, Elizabeth Sholtis, of Blacksburg, VA; his grandson, Tyler Sholtis, of Ann Arbor, MI; his sister, Joyce McAdoo Beardsley and her husband, William, of North East, PA; and his brothers-in-law, Hal Smith, of Elgin, and Wade Smith, of Chicago, IL.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Society Daughters of the American Revolution (OSDAR), McAdoo-Hill Scholarship Fund at PO Box 33115, Fort Sill, Oklahoma 73503.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.