Memorial service for Dennis Anderson will be 1:30 P.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Passmore, pastor of First Baptist East officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Dennis Anderson age 68, of Lawton, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 in Lawton. He was born March 17, 1952 in Lawton to Gordon “Andy” and Gladys O. (Clark) Anderson. Mr. Anderson was employed at Ten Oaks for eighteen years where he served as the maintenance director.
Survivors include his step son, Dustin Harmon and his wife, Elizabeth, Lenoir City, Tennessee, brother, Larry Anderson and his wife, Sue, Wichita, Kansas, two sisters, Judy Hill and her husband, Bill and Rebecca Witten and her husband, Tommy, all of Lawton, three nephews, Chad Witten and his wife, Jennifer, Lawton, David Anderson and his wife, Robin, Wichita, Kansas and Brad Hill, Lawton, three nieces Wendy Foster and her husband, Gordon, Lawton, Tammy Kuhlman and her husband, Matt, Sterling and Vickie Parsons and her husband, Bo, Peck, Kansas, many great nieces, great nephews and many friends near and far.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bill Anderson and his wife, JoAnn and nephew, Randy Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.