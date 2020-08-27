Denise Marie Chibitty-Turtle, 69, Mountain View, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Lawton with her loving family by her side.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Saddle Mountain Cemetery with Rev. Mike Boyiddle officiating under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Denise was born August 14, 1951, to Rev. Steve Chibitty and Ruth Komalty at the Kiowa Indian Hospital. She grew up in Paradise Valley and graduated from Fort Sill Indian School. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino and was an avid Oklahoma Thunder fan. She was a Native American artist and was well known for her tepees and paintings. She enjoyed spending time with her family and all her grandchildren. She was a proud member of the Comanche tribe and was also of Kiowa descent.
She is survived by her children; Robert Gene Oldbear and wife Genevieve of Richard Spur, Paula Chibitty of the home. Timothy Paul Lancaster and wife Kelli Kopepassah-Turtle of Anadarko. Brothers and Sisters; Paul Cozad, Suzette Siler both of Lawton, and Robert Davenport of Oklahoma City, Siblings; Iris Ahhaitty Stone, Sharon Horse Stone, Jameson Stone, Stephen Stone, and Clifford Stone. Nine Grandchildren and Five great-grandchildren. Special nieces; Jamie Cozad, Deanna Pewewardy, and numerous other relative and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Rev. Steve Chibitty and Ruth Komalty, husband Raymond Turtle, son Stephen Lee Turtle, grandson Daryl Jai Chanate and granddaughter Alice Turtle.