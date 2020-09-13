Funeral Services for Dena Gayle White, age 53, will be at 10:00 am,, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue) in Lawton, with Jason Hosch officiating.
Dena White departed this life on Monday, September 7, 2020 in Lawton. Inurnment with burial at a later date will be in Highland Cemetery, Lawton, under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
She was born on April 23, 1967 to Clyde and Betty Walton of Clinton, Oklahoma. Dena loved watching her daytime shows. She enjoyed being around her grandchildren and spending time with her daughters. She was a loving and caring empathetic soul who shared her big heart with all her family and friends.
She is survived by two daughters, Destiny Smith of Lawton, OK and Lexa Smith of Lawton; her son-in-law, Ernest Harvey of Lawton; her brother, Jack and wife, Debra Walton of Dumas, TX; a best friend and a sister, Tina Cross of Clinton, OK; three grandchildren, Jordan Matheny of North Carolina, Rylee Whitehead and Hazley Moore of Lawton.
She is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Betty Walton of Clinton, OK and her grandparents; her late husband, Ray Smith of Amarillo, TX and her son-in-law, Joshua Whitehead of Lawton.