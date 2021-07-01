Funeral service for Delton L. Smith is pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Delton L. Smith died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his residence at the age of 80.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 1, 2021 @ 3:40 am
Funeral service for Delton L. Smith is pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Delton L. Smith died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his residence at the age of 80.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.