Funeral service for Delton L. Smith will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 in First Baptist Church with Rev. Tom Willoughby officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Delton L. Smith, Lawton, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his residence at the age of 80. He was born Dec. 4, 1940 in Colony, to Roy F. and Ethel A. (Dailey) Smith. He grew up in Colony and was a 1959 graduate of Colony High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma in 1963 and later earned his master’s in education from SWOSU.
Delton married Rosemary Patterson on Dec. 29, 1963 in Mangum, and the couple moved to Lawton in 1964. Delton began a long career with the Lawton Public Schools, accepting a job teaching at Central Junior High School, where he coached various sports and taught physical education. He later moved to a position at MacArthur Senior High School teaching driver’s education and serving as the head boys’ basketball coach. In 1978, when the new MacArthur Junior High School building was complete, he became the disciplinary principal at the school. He retired in 1997.
He also enjoyed a lifetime of farming in Elgin, Carnegie and Colony as well as working as a custom harvester in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado. He and Rosemary also owned and operated Smith Club Lambs. He loved going to livestock shows with Rosemary and his son, Lance. They attended shows from the local Elgin show to Louisville, Kentucky and every place in between. Delton was a member of First Baptist Church. He was active in the Saddle and Sirloin Club and was awarded an honorary FFA degree at the State FFA convention. He also loved John Wayne.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary, of the home; his son and daughter-in-law, Lance T. and Candace Smith, Newcastle; his brother, Dale Smith, Texas; nephews: Shaun Seyler and wife Sonny, McGregor, Texas; Michael Smith, Texas, and Scott Smith and wife Catherine, Texas; niece, Debbie Morris and husband Rick, Colony; and many great nieces and nephews.
His parents preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com