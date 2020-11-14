Deloris Karty of Anadarko went to her heavenly home on Thursday November 12, 2020.
Graveside service will be Monday November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Little Washita Cemetery Rev. Bill Foote officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
She was born on July 28, 1933 in Lawton to Owen and Velma (Mihecoby) Woothtakewahbitty. Deloris graduated from Elgin High School and graduated from Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kansas with a degree in business. Deloris worked for 35 years for the BIA in tribal enrollment.
She was a full blood member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and was an original Comanche Language support personnel when it began in 1993. Deloris was also a Comanche Nations Children’s Court Judge for 5 years. She was a member of Little Washita Church and played the piano for many years at the church. She enjoyed visiting with family, going to the casino, doing Indian beadwork, going to church and spending time with her family.
She is survived by: two sons Robert Karty and Virgil Karty, daughter in law Tania Karty all of Anadarko; daughter Happie Olcseary of Georgia; granddaughters Amber and Alyssa Karty; Jeri and Jill; sisters: Ramona Gooday of Anadarko, LaVerna Tahsequah of Lawton and Eva Lavoie of Elgin.
Preceded in death by: parents Owen and Velma Woothtakewahbitty; sisters: Neata Perkaquanard and Mary Virginia Pahdopony; brothers: Hugh Wooth and Don Wooth.