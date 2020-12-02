Deloris Ann Sapcut Aitson celebrated 85 wonderful years of life before gaining her wings on Nov. 29, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
She was born Nov. 17, 1935 at the Lawton Indian Hospital in Lawton to George and Dorothy (Tommy) Sapcut Sr. She was a proud full blood member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
Deloris was an accomplished bead worker, loved attending pow wows, dancing, traveling and going to the casino. She loved all her family and loved spending time with them especially her grandchildren. Teaching her grandchildren traditional Comanche culture.
Survived by children: Georgetta Carpitcher and Jesse of Oklahoma City; Michael Pocowatchit, Joseph Aitson Jr., Roy Aitson and Violet Aitson, Dana Aitson Brown and Kevin all of Lawton. Grandchildren: Bertrand Jr., Dale, Jamie, Tonia, James Bradley, Wilbur Mikey, Vincent, Whitney, Marcel, Joseph III, Emmitt, Dakota James and Ashleigh DeAnn; five sisters: Aurelia Craig, Beverly Isaac, Yonevea Sapcut all of Apache, Rita Sapcut of Fletcher, Georgia Sapcut of Richards Spur; 27 great-grandchildren and five great great-Grandchildren; special friend Myers Wahnee and her beloved dog Jim Mithlo, grand pup Big Boy.
Preceded by parents George Sapcut Sr. and Dorothy Tommie Sapcut, husband Joseph Aitson Sr., brothers Virgil, Tommie, Merdieth ”Butch”, Wilbur, Junior and daughter Mary Waysepappy, Grandson George Sapcut Waysepappy and Great Granddaughter Tomasina Carpitcher.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday Dec. 3, 2020 at West Cache Creek KCA Cemetery west of Apache with J.T. Goombi officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Wednesday from noon until 4p.m. at the funeral home.
Masks must be worn and social distancing protocols will be in effect.