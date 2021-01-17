Funeral service for Deloris Adair, 74, of Lawton will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Weger of Bible Baptist Church officiating.
Mrs. Adair passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Lawton.
Burial will be at Frederick Memorial Cemetery, Frederick, Oklahoma.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday, January 18, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Deloris was born on June 20, 1946 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Bill and Hazel (Bruce) Landers. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school, graduating from Lawton High School. She married Gary Adair on Oct. 1, 1964, in Lawton and was a homemaker. She was a long time member of Bible Baptist Church. Deloris lived for her family and was always active in her kid’s school activities. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a very loyal OU Sooner fan.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Starla and Bobby Rodgers, of the home; her son and daughter-in-law, Scotty and Becky Adair, of Indiahoma; her sister, Lawanna Grubbs, of Lawton, OK; her brother, Timmy Landers, of Oklahoma City, OK; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mickie and Tom Anderson, of West Virginia; grandchildren and spouses: Brandon and Dana Sparks, Tiffany Sparks, Christian and Autumn Adair, Skylar and Kayla Adair, Johnathan Katvala, Jordan Sprinkle, Deann and Brennen Robinson; great-grandchildren: Londyn Sparks, Lincoln Sparks, Jackson Sparks, Ryker Adair, and Layne Adair; her niece, Cathy Smart; and nephews: Joshua Landers, and Cody Landers, Tom Anderson, Jr., Mike Anderson, and Max Darrell Adair.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary Adair, who passed away on passed away on Oct. 27, 2020; her sister, Cheryl Pitts; and her brother, Bryant Dickens.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.