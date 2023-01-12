Funeral Services for Delores Wynn will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 602 NW Arlington, Lawton, with Pastor Dr. Willie B. Smith Jr., officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Howard Harris Funeral Services in Lawton. Graveside Services will be held that afternoon at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m.
Delores Marie Burleson a.k.a “Dee” entered this world on Aug. 21, 1933, greeted by her parents, the late Henry and Lullaby (Jones) Burleson, in the small, rural community of Center Union, TX. She professed her love for Christ at an early age and was baptized at Center Union AME Church in Center Union, TX.
Delores spent her childhood years in Smithville, Texas, and after graduating high school, she attended Prairie View A&M College on a full scholarship. Her lifelong dream was to graduate from college and become a nurse.
Delores lived a very full life! Early in her journey, Delores was blessed with nine children from her previous unions. She spent her golden years with Cary Millender, and they enjoyed spending time together, serving the Lord as faithful members of Bethlehem Baptist Church, traveling, taking many cruises and trips to Las Vegas with their circle of friends, hosting house parties, and actively participating in Lawton’s social scene. Some of her local affiliations include Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Theta Upsilon Omega (Lawton) Chapter, The Bon Ton Social and Civic Club, and as Cary’s spouse, she participated in many activities with The Froggs Social and Civic Club.
In 1979, Delores accomplished her career aspirations when she graduated from Cameron University with a BA in Sociology and earned her nursing LPN license. As a practicing nurse, Delores stayed on the front lines of patient care all over Lawton. She cared for patients at all three area hospitals: Reynolds, Southwestern, and Memorial during her tenure, providing front line patient care and clinical support in the ICU / CCU departments.
Delores had many talents that she shared with others. She was a self-taught seamstress and made her own drapes, upholstered her own furniture, made formal wear for her daughters’ prom and wedding, and made scarves for her friends and neighbors. She was also known around the town as an amazing cook! In 1966, she and husband Derry Wynn opened Wynn’s Blue Note Diner, one of Lawton’s early speakeasy clubs! With Dee as the head cook, the Blue Note Diner quickly became known as Lawton’s premier place for soul food and entertainment. They featured notable acts such Ike & Tina Turner, and Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes.
One of Delores’ most memorable life highlights was in the summer of 1995. She and her sisters took a train ride up to Cascade, MT. They were officially welcomed by the townspeople as the direct descendants of legendary resident Mary Fields, an iconic, nationally known historical figure.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Lullaby; husbands: John Ben (JB) Felix, Marxey Cousin, Derry Wynn Jr., Cary Millender; brothers: Bruce Burleson, Early Burleson, Lorenzo “Sugarman” Burleson; sisters: Victoria Felix, Carrie Inetta Williams, Ethel Scott; children: DeWayne Cousin, Cheryal Rivers, Johnny Felix; grandchildren: Nekiko Felix, Brandon Felix; great-grandchild: Samora Cousin.
To cherish her loving memory and continue her legacy are her survivors her brothers: Wayne Burleson, Lionel Burleson; sisters: Willene Cook, Linda Burleson; children: Brenda Felix, Rhonda Cousin, Marcus (Toni) Cousin, Constance Cousin-Williams, Gregory Cousin, and Michael (Kim) Cousin; grandchildren: Tyjuan Ockelberry, Keaion Felix, Derrick Thomas, Wesley Cousin, Elizabeth Cousin, Tara Cousin, Marcus Cousin Jr., Miles Williams, Marcellus Williams, Kristy Williams, Ethan Cousin, Joel Cousin, Mekhi Cousin, Hannah Cousin; great-grandchildren: Marquis Cousin, Makari Cousin. Also included are her special friends Saundra Lucas-Fields, Mickey Quarels, Violet Lee, Juanita Booker, Alice Elliott, Wanda Edwards, Edna Perkins, Betty Davis, Jo Collier-Williams, Joyce Wyonna “Pepper” Shannon (deceased); the home healthcare team of Cynthia Williams, Deloris Bell (deceased), Marjorie Ferguson, Tammy Johnson, Shirley Terry (Pope), Collette Williams, and a host of nephews, nieces and loving in-laws, cousins and her many cherished friends who enriched her life beyond measure.