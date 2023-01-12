Funeral Services for Delores Wynn will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 602 NW Arlington, Lawton, with Pastor Dr. Willie B. Smith Jr., officiating.

Burial will be under the direction of Howard Harris Funeral Services in Lawton. Graveside Services will be held that afternoon at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m.