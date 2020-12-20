Due to COVID-19 concerns, no indoor service will be scheduled for Delores Titchywy Sumner, 89, Tahlequah. Instead, there will be viewing on Dec. 22, 2020 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wyatt-Hart Funeral Home at Walters, and an open graveside service at Walters Cemetery on Dec. 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a Love Offering in the name of Delores Titchywy Sumner may be made to the Indian Health Care Resource Center, 550 S Peoria, Tulsa, OK 74120, 918-382-1203, ihcrc.org
Delores Titchywy Sumner died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 16, 2020 in Tulsa, at the age of 89 and 7 months. She was born in Walters to Blanche Titchywy and George Wallace.
Delores graduated from Walters High School. She was first-generation college graduate and earned multiple degrees, including a Bachelor and Masters in Education from Northeastern State University and Master of Library Science from the University of Oklahoma.
Delores met husband Rex Sumner at Bacone College. The couple later married, had four children, and established their home in Tahlequah. Initially, Delores taught at Peggs Elementary School. After the death of her husband, she joined her four children at the University of Oklahoma and earned her Masters in Library Science. After graduation, she was employed by the Comanche as Cultural Center Director and lastly by Northeastern State University as Special Collections Librarian. At NSU, she became active in the Annual Indian Symposium and sponsor to the Native American student organization AISES.
Delores had many interests. She was a proud contributor to Tulsa’s Indian Health Care efforts. She was well traveled throughout the states and abroad. An avid OU football fan, she attended her first game as student in 1954 and her last at the Sugar Bowl in 2016 at age 85 (as Great-grandmother!)
Delores was preceding death by husband Rex Lee Sumner; mother Blanche Titchywy LeBarre; father George Wallace and grandparents: Atchesuah (Reed Titchywy) and Ko-we-noid (Bertha ‘Tauyer’ Poemoceah Titchywy), and son-in-law Larry Dickerson.
Delores is survived by her four children: Rodney Sumner and wife Patti of Tahlequah; Dr. Larry Sumner and wife Pam of Tahlequah; Dee Ann Dickerson of Poteau; Rosemary Wempen of Tulsa; grandchildren: Blanche Sumner; Jamie and Jessie Stilwell; Christina May; Michelle and Brian Barnett; Aiden Sumner; Aubrey Sumner; Mary Sumner; Rebecca Sumner; Jessica Clark; John and Amy Dickerson; and Leah Sumner; great-grandchildren: McKenzee Young and Brooklyn Barnett; Karlie Dickerson; Rylee Dickerson, and Jason Dickerson; and Allyson Reynolds and Annabelle Reynolds.