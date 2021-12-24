Delores Kay Mansell, age 83, of Lawton, passed away On Dec. 21, 2021, of natural causes. Delores was born on Jan. 30, 1938 in Sterling, to Joyce and Jimmie Pannell. Delores’s older sister, Jimmie Lee Evilisizer predeceased her. Delores married Bobby Lee Mansell on Aug. 25, 1956, enjoying a long and happy marriage until Bobby’s death in November 2016. Delores worked side by side with Bobby on their many business ventures throughout their 60 year marriage.
Delores and Bobby had three sons: Perry Mansell of Lawton; Steve Mansell of Oklahoma City and Robert Mansell of Los Angeles, CA; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Delores was a loving and supportive wife, an astute business woman in her own right, and a caring and generous mother. Her family and friends would say that she was always upbeat, happy and focused on the positive things in life rather than the negative.
She is survived by, and will be missed by her son Perry and his daughter, Carly; her son Steve, his wife Kathy and their children: Kristi, Cole, Ryan and Trevor; her son, Robert, his wife Cheryl and their children: Melissa, Raquel and Brielle; her niece and close friend, Jennifer Hepp; and her brother-in-Law, Tommy Mansell and his wife Dianne Mansell.
Her funeral will be held Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel located at 1502 NW Fort Sill Blvd., Lawton, OK 73507.