Funeral services for Delores Fletcher will be at 10 a.m., Nov. 4, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Walters, with interment in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to the Walters Education Foundation.
Delores Ann (Bridges) Petty Fletcher was born to Donnie Walter and Nellie Iola (Eakin) Bridges on Oct. 2, 1936 in Walters, and departed this life in Duncan, on Nov. 2, 2022 at the age of 86 years and 1 month.
Delores grew up at Walters, graduating from Walters High School in 1954. She soon moved to Kansas City, living with her sister while working for an insurance company. She married Garland Earl Petty on Aug. 23, 1958 and to the union two children, Scott and Lisa were born. They lived in Walters and Norman, then on to Dumas and Borger, TX before returning to Walters upon purchasing the drug store. They operated Petty Drug for many years and were very active and beloved in their community and church.
Delores was preceded in death by Garland on June 23, 1991. She later married Jimmy Ray Fletcher on Sept. 11, 1999 in Walters and for 23 years have enjoyed traveling together and spending time with family and friends. Delores loved spoiling the grandkids and great-grandkids and traveled many miles supporting them in their sports and other life events. She enjoyed playing games, doing puzzles, watching ball games in general and cheering on the Sooners. Delores was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church, Cookietown and was previously a longtime active member of First Baptist Church Walters. She was a great cook and had the gifts of hospitality and giving. Delores has used her life experiences to impact others and always remained unwavering in her principles.
Along with Garland, Delores was preceded in death by her son, Scott Petty; her daughter, Lisa Petty Tharp; a brother, Alva; and two sisters, Allene and Irene.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Fletcher of Walters; her son-in-law, Bill Tharp and Lorrie of Oklahoma City; her stepson, Kent Fletcher and Debbie of Fletcher; her stepdaughter, Amy Whitfield and Kelly of Weatherford, TX; her brother, Don Bridges of Tulsa; 10 grandchildren: Conner Tharp and Claire of Charleston, SC; Camden Tharp and Caitlin, Christian Tharp, Mackenzie Kelley and Mason Kelley all of Oklahoma City; Paige Wickersham and Ryan of Plano, TX; Claire Whitfield of Dallas, TX; Ryan Fletcher and Megan of Overland Park, KS; Erin Blancett and Dexter of Riverton, KS and Luke Fletcher of Galveston, TX; seven great-grandchildren: Reese Wickersham; Charlie; Shepherd; Burke and Jack Fletcher, and Thea and Sophie Blancett; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.