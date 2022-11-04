Funeral services for Delores Fletcher will be at 10 a.m., Nov. 4, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Walters, with interment in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to the Walters Education Foundation.

Delores Ann (Bridges) Petty Fletcher was born to Donnie Walter and Nellie Iola (Eakin) Bridges on Oct. 2, 1936 in Walters, and departed this life in Duncan, on Nov. 2, 2022 at the age of 86 years and 1 month.