Delores Darlene Herrin, of Fletcher, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 at the hospital at the age of 89.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, Fletcher. Burial will follow at the Fletcher Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday Oct. 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Fletcher Funeral Home, 410 W. Cole St. Fletcher. For family and friends unable to attend the services will be live streamed on YouTube, Fletcher First Baptist Church.
Delores was born on April 15, 1932 to Gaines and Pearl (Burch) Walker in Fletcher. She graduated from Fletcher High School in 1950. Delores married Don Herrin on Sept. 24, 1949 in Fletcher, where they established their home and raised their four children: Burt, Dick, Todd and Cari. Delores began her career in Civil Service at Fort Sill 1965, retiring in 1982, she also owned and operated the Fletcher Florist from 1975-1978. She also served as Worthy Matron in the Fletcher/Elgin Eastern Star Chapter. Then she began a new journey as a licensed Reflexologist helping many family and friends in the surrounding area. For over the past 50 years, she loved serving the Lord as a teacher in many age groups at Fletcher First Baptist Church as well serving as the Baptist Women’s Missions Leader. She loved using the music talent God gave her thru singing in the Church choir, solos and Cantata’s. Delores loved sports, by supporting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, OU, OKC Thunder and Dallas Cowboys.
Delores is survived by her children: Burt Herrin, of Dallas, TX; Dick Herrin and wife Claudia; Todd Herrin and wife Crickett; Cari Holden and husband Billy all of Fletcher; 10 grandchildren: Mandi Wilson; Hayden Herrin; Dakota McKaskle; Minna Taylor; Daniel Herrin; Steven Herrin; Ryan Ivy; Tracie Zeller; Jamie Herrin; Hunter Herrin; and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters: Anna Pearl Brown and Toye Yoder; brother John Walker and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents Gaines and Pearl Walker; husband Don Herrin; sisters: Mary Wint; Dorothy Eichor; Joye Livingston; and brothers: Gaines Walker; Roy Walker; and grandson Don Herrin.
In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution can be made to: Fletcher First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 359, Fletcher, OK 73541.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.